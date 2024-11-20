Hake has 17 points, Petrie 14 as reserves lead No. 21 Nebraska women past North Alabama 85-48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake had 17 points and Jessica Petrie added 14, both career highs for the reserves, and No. 21 Nebraska rolled to an 85-48 win over North Alabama. The Lions scored the first basket of the game but went 2 of 16 and the Cornhuskers scored the last 10 points of the quarter — six by Hake — and led 15-4. Nebraska had the first four points of the second quarter and had a 12-0 run that included two Kendall Moriarty 3-pointers and four free throws for Hake and the lead was 36-16 at the break. Jazzy Klinge led the Lions with 11 points. Nebraska shot 48% overall and was 15 of 19 from the foul line and had a 48-32 rebounding advantage. North Alabama was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (49%) and 17 of 59 overall (29%).

