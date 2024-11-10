Hajj-Malik Williams helps UNLV hold on for 29-27 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead UNLV to a 29-27 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night. The outcome remained in doubt until Williams raced 40 yards to the Hawaii 15-yard line on third-and-3 with 1:09 remaining. Williams completed 13 of 27 passes for 175 yards and carried 19 times for 122 yards for the Runnin’ Rebels (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Jai’Don Thomas rushed 16 times for 109 yards as UNLV gained 290 on the ground. Ricky White III had seven receptions for 128 yards. Brayden Schager totaled 282 yards on 14-for-35 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for Hawaii (4-6, 2-3).

