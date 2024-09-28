Hajj-Malik Williams guides unbeaten UNLV to 59-14 romp over Fresno State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Ricky White III returned a blocked punt for a score and caught two touchdown passes, and Jai’Den Thomas returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as unbeaten UNLV breezed to a 59-14 victory over Fresno State in the Rebels’ conference opener. UNLV (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) opened conference play without starting quarterback Matthew Sluka but didn’t miss a beat with Williams directing the offense. Sluka, who transferred to the Rebels from Holy Cross, announced through his agent on Wednesday that he would sit out the rest of the season over a $100,000 NIL payment he alleges was promised prior to the transfer but never paid. Fresno State (3-2, 1-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

