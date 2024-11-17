Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 3 TDs, UNLV beats San Diego State 41-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more TDs to help UNLV beat San Diego State 41-20. Williams finished 20-of-29 passing for 244 yards and ran for touchdowns of 12 and 7 yards. Williams threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kaleo Ballungay to open the scoring with 4:05 left in the first quarter, Greg Burrell capped a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 20-yard TD run early in the second quarter and Jai’Den Thomas ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give UNLV a 21-0 lead with 9:20 to go in the first half.

