Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 3 TDs; UNLV beats Oregon State 33-25

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Chittenden kicked field goals of 20, 34, 34 and 29 yards and UNLV beat Oregon State 33-25. Williams was 15-of-27 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown and added 65 yards rushing and two TDs on 13 carries. Ricky White III had nine receptions for 88 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that made it 33-17 with 4:53 to play. Gevani McCoy scored on second-quarter runs of 1 and 71 yards to give Oregon State (4-3) a 17-6 lead.

