Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 3 TDs; UNLV beats Oregon State 33-25

By The Associated Press
UNLV place kicker Caden Chittenden (45) kicks his second field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Ylen]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Chittenden kicked field goals of 20, 34, 34 and 29 yards and UNLV beat Oregon State 33-25. Williams was 15-of-27 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown and added 65 yards rushing and two TDs on 13 carries. Ricky White III had nine receptions for 88 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that made it 33-17 with 4:53 to play. Gevani McCoy scored on second-quarter runs of 1 and 71 yards to give Oregon State (4-3) a 17-6 lead.

