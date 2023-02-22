Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World Cup for 1st time

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Haiti and Portugal have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches in New Zealand. Diana Silva scored a 94th-minute clincher as Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Cameroon “Lionesses” who have reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups. Haiti beat Chile 2-1 in an historic match it hopes will bring joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland. The last of three places at the World Cup which will be decided at the 10-team inter-continental playoff in New Zealand will go to the winner of Thursday’s game between Paraguay and Panama.

