Haiti beats Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Haiti has beaten Chile 2-1 to qualify for the first time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, bringing joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland. Melchie Dumornay scored twice to ensure 55th-ranked Haiti will return to the southern hemisphere in July to play in Group D of the Women’s World Cup alongside England, China and Denmark. Portugal will play Cameroon and Paraguay will play Panama for the last places available in the 32-team tournament that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

