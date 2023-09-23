Hairston’s pair of pick-6s give Kentucky 45-28 vin over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cornerback Maxwell Hairston had a pair of pick-6s, Ray Davis rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 45-28 on Saturday in an SEC opener for both teams.After starting the season with three home victories over nonconference opponents, Kentucky began its SEC schedule with its first road win. The Wildcats started strong, scoring three first quarter touchdowns, two on offense as well as a 29-yard pick six by Hairston.

