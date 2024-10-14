Hailie Deegan will move to IndyCar and compete in the Indy NXT Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hailie Deegan is moving from NASCAR to IndyCar and plans to compete in the Indy NXT Series next year with HMD Motorsports. Deegan will drive the No. 38 entry for the full 14-race calendar of the series one step below IndyCar. She will be part of a five-driver team at HMD alongside Caio Collet, Josh Pierson, Tommy Smith, and Bryce Aron. Deegan has never before competed in open-wheel racing. The 23-year-old has spent the last four years in NASCAR competing in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. She’s never won at NASCAR’s national level.

