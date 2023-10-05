Hailie Deegan gets promotion to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hailie Deegan will make the move to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020. Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the ARCA Series and the Truck Series. She’s now getting her promotion to the next level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.