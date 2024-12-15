Hailey Van Lith scores 23 to guide No. 12 TCU women to 92-41 romp over Louisiana Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points and No. 12 TCU breezed to a 92-41 victory over Louisiana Tech. Van Lith buried 7 of 10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all six of her free throws for the Horned Frogs (10-1), who improved to 8-0 at home this season. Madison Conner made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for TCU. Sedona Prince pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 10 rebounds and five assists to go with seven points. Paris Bradley scored 15 to lead the Lady Techsters (5-4), who dropped to 1-3 away from home. Jianna Morris made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

