Hailey Van Lith is headed to TCU for a final season after a one-year run with LSU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith, who joined LSU this past season and reached the Elite Eight with the defending national champion before a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa, is transferring to TCU for her fifth and final season. Van Lith spent her first three seasons with Louisville. She reached a Final Four and another Elite Eight with the Cardinals before deciding to join four-time champion coach Kim Mulkey’s team at LSU. The guard averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game with the Cardinals and Tigers.

