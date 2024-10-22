Hailey Davidson opens qualifying with 78 as 275 players reportedly oppose LPGA transgender policy

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson shot 78 to begin the second stage of LPGA qualifying. This comes amid reports of a letter signed by 275 female golfers. They want top organizations like the LPGA and USGA to repeal policies allowing people assigned male at birth to compete in women’s events. The LPGA’s policy allows for players who have had gender-affirming surgery after puberty. Golfweek reported earlier the LPGA commissioner is conducting a thorough review of the policy and will announce any update before the start of next season. Davidson was tied for 171st in the 194-player field. The top 35 and ties advance.

