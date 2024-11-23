Hail Flutie: BC celebrates 40th anniversary of Miracle in Miami

BOSTON (AP) — Forty years ago, Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie rolled to his right and threw a pass that has become one of college football’s most iconic moments. With Boston College trailing defending champion Miami, Flutie threw the Hail Mary and found receiver Gerard Phalen, who made the grab while falling into the end zone behind a pair of defenders for a game-winning 48-yard TD. Flutie and many of his 1984 teammates were honored on the field during BC’s game against North Carolina before the second quarter on Saturday afternoon, the anniversary of the Eagles’ Miracle in Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.