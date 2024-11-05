Haggerty scores 22 of 25 after break to rally Memphis past Missouri 83-75 in opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half when Memphis took over en route to an 83-75 win over Missouri in the season opener for both teams. The Tigers trailed by 10 at halftime but shot 58% in the second half, while going 17-20 from the foul line. Mizzou made just 15 of 23 at the line. Anthony Robinson II led Missouri with 16 points. Haggerty had five points to start a 16-2 run that turned an 11-point deficit into a 58-55 lead midway through the second half. He had 10 points in the surge. and another nine points in an 11-3 run that stretched the lead to 71-62 with 3:46 to play. Trent Pierce and Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Missouri took a 29-19 lead and led 42-32 at the break.

