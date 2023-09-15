Hagestad wins a 3rd title in US Mid-Amateur to earn a trip to the Masters

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad is headed back to the Masters. The 32-year-old Californian won the U.S. Mid-Amateur for the third time. The 36-hole championship at Sleepy Hollow had to be played over two days because of fog delays. Hagestad had a 5-up lead after 18 holes on Thursday and stretched that to 7 up early on Friday. Evan Beck got back to 3 down on two occasions until running out of holes. Hagestad’s win also gets him into the U.S. Open. Kimberly Dingh won the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in Pennsylvania. She rallied to beat Kelsey Chugg.

