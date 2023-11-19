Hagens runs for 2 TDs, Jenkins returns blocked punt for TD; UAPB stuns Texas Southern 35-34

HOUSTON (AP) — Mekhi Hagens sandwiched two fourth-quarter touchdown runs around a 30-yard scoop-and-score on a blocked punt by Elijah Jenkins and Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the final 22 points to beat Texas Southern 35-34 to snap a seven-game losing streak. LaDarius Owens was stripped by Grant Ewell Jr., who recovered the fumble near midfield and Arkansas-Pine Bluff marched 46 yards in six plays to cap the scoring when Hagens ran it in from the 5 with 1:46 to go. Texas Southern took a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after Owens capped each of the Tigers’ first three possessions with TD runs of 3, 2 and 30 yards.

