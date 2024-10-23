Hagel scores 3, Hedman adds 2 as Lightning beat Devils 8-5

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had three goals for his second career hat trick, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Janis Moser also scored to help the Lightning snap a two-game skid. Anthony Cirelli had four assists and Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots.

Timo Meier scored two goals and Jack Hughes, Nathan Bastian and Stefan Noessen each had one for the Devils, who have lost three of four (1-2-1) after winning four of their first five. Jake Allen finished with 29 saves.

New Jersey led 2-1 early in the second period before Tampa Bay scored five straight goals later in the period, three from Hagel.

Moser’s third period short-handed goal carried 136 feet, ricocheting off the side boards past Allen to push the Lightning’s lead to 8-4.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of a NHL hockey game, Tuesday Oct. 22, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray

Takeaways

After losing 5-2 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday, the Lightning showed no signs of rust against the Devils. They peppered 37 shots on goal and blocked 18 shots.

New Jersey is now 1-2-1 at home, getting outscored 18-15 in those four games. New Jersey has allowed 14 goals in the last two games, both home losses.

Key moment

Trailing 2-1 early in the second period, Tampa Bay scored five straight goals on just 13 shots to move ahead 6-2 heading into the third period. Hagel scored three of those goals at 9:27, 13:01 and 15:52 for his second hat trick against the Devils.

Key stat

Tampa Bay won despite star forward Nikita Kucherov being kept off the score sheet. The veteran right wing, who entered the game leading the NHL with seven goals, took just three shots, but did have an assist.

Up Next

The Lightning host Minnesota on Thursday night to open a three-game homestand, and the Devils visit Detroit.

