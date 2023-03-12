Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE- Tony Stewart sits in his car during the debut race of Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Stafford Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Stafford, Conn. The 51-year-old Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver. He will race a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing when the season begins next week with the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Stewart ended up in the NHRA winner’s circle to start 2023 — as a team owner. Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday. But the three-time NASCAR champion finished drag racing’s season opener with Matt Hagan, one of his drivers at Tony Stewart Racing, winning the Funny Car finale at the Gatornationals on Sunday. Hagan covered the 1,000-foot strip in 3.926 seconds. It was just enough to drive around JR Todd and leave Stewart hugging and high-fiving his team at Gainesville Raceway. Hagan says “bossman’s happy.”

