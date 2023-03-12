Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Stewart ended up in the NHRA winner’s circle to start 2023 — as a team owner. Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday. But the three-time NASCAR champion finished drag racing’s season opener with Matt Hagan, one of his drivers at Tony Stewart Racing, winning the Funny Car finale at the Gatornationals on Sunday. Hagan covered the 1,000-foot strip in 3.926 seconds. It was just enough to drive around JR Todd and leave Stewart hugging and high-fiving his team at Gainesville Raceway. Hagan says “bossman’s happy.”

