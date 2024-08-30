Haeran Ryu has bogey-free 62 and opens up a big lead at TPC Boston

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Haeran Ryu has a history of going low on the LPGA and the 23-year-old South Korean added to that in the FM Championship. Ryu twice had runs of four straight birdies on the TPC Boston. She wound up with a career-low 62 and led by six shots among the early starters. The FM Championship is in its first year on the TPC Boston. The course previously hosted a PGA Tour event for some two decades. Yealimi Noh and Robyn Choi each shot 68. They were six behind. The late starters included Lexi Thompson and Allisen Corpuz.

