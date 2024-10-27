Haener replaces Rattler at QB again, but the struggling New Orleans Saints continue to spiral

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints thought they might have enough offensive talent to avoid their team’s longest losing streak in 19 years when three key offensive players returned against the Chargers. But Derek Carr is still injured, and his two young replacements at quarterback couldn’t do nearly enough to keep the Saints competitive in their 26-8 loss. In fact, it’s unclear whether even Carr’s possible return next week could possibly fix enough of everything that ails the Saints during a skid that has reached six games. Coach Dennis Allen even pulled rookie Spencer Rattler in favor of Jake Haener, but neither young quarterback could reach the end zone.

