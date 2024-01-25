Hadley posts career-high 24 points and Colorado smokes Washington 98-81 for 4th-straight win

By The Associated Press
Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots from between Washington guard Koren Johnson (0) and Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr., second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Seattle. Colorado won 98-81. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 24 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. recorded a double-double and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Washington 98-81. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 22 points. Colorado led for the rest of the game after Simpson made three foul shots to make it 21-19 with 9:02 left in the first half. The Buffs led 50-41 at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.