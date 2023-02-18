Hader more comfortable with Padres after last year’s trade

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Hader looks around San Diego’s clubhouse and sees a team on the rise. He also sees a bunch of familiar faces. It’s a good feeling. The All-Star closer is more comfortable these days than he was when he first joined the Padres in a blockbuster trade in August. That deal was completed during one of the most difficult stretches of his career, right in the middle of a pennant race, and it took a while for him to regain his form.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.