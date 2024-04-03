Hader blows first save opportunity with Astros in 2-1 loss to Blue Jays

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Hader faltered in his first opportunity with his new team, dropping to 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off the All-Star closer with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1. Not what Houston was hoping for after agreeing to a $95 million, five-year contract. A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win, Toronto saw its scoreless streak stretch to 19 innings. The Blue Jays trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.

