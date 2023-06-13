Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defense over at Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already. She was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. The Brazilian player was coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week. Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. Snigur was a junior champion at Wimbledon in 2019 so proved a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia. Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.

