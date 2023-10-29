Haddad Maia beats Zheng to win WTA Elite Trophy

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia has claimed her third career tour title by defeating seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (11), 7-6 (4) to win the WTA Elite Trophy. The eighth-seeded Brazilian needed 2 hours and 51 minutes to edge past Zheng in a tight match, which ended the top Chinese player’s win streak at eight matches. The 19th-ranked Haddad Maia maintained her perfect record this week with her fourth consecutive straight sets victory. It is Haddad Maia’s first title on hard courts and first since Birmingham in 2022.

