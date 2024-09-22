Haddad Maia beats top-seeded Kasatkina to win Korea Open

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia has stormed back to beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the Korea Open final to win her first WTA tour title of the season. It is the fourth title of the No. 3 seed’s career and caps a strong run of form by the Brazilian player who has now won 12 of her last 14 matches, a stretch that includes advancing to the final in Cleveland and the quarterfinals of the US Open. The victory also improved Haddad Maia’s career record against Kasatkina to 3-1. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament were played on Saturday because rain washed out all action Friday.

