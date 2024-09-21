Haddad Maia beats the Kudermetova sisters to reach Korea Open final

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled double duty to beat the Kudermetova sisters in back-to-back singles matches at the Korea Open, reaching the final to face top-seeded Daria Kasatkina. The quarterfinals and semifinals were played on the same day because persistent rain washed out all action Friday. Haddad Maia beat Polina Kudermetova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last four and then got past Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4. Kasatkina advanced to the last four when 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu retired with an apparent foot injury. She then beat Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 to reach Sunday’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.