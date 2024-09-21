Haddad Maia advances to WTA’s rain-delayed Korea Open semis and Raducanu retires injured

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia has advanced to the rain-delayed semifinals of the Korea Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova. Haddad Maia was the 2017 runner-up in the Seoul WTA 500-level tournament. Persistent rain showers washed out all play Friday, forcing the quarterfinals and semifinals to be played on Saturday. The 21-year Kudermetova played Haddad Maia on Centre Court at the same time her sister Veronika Kudermetova, who is 27 and ranked 25th, was taking on Viktoriya Tomova on the Grandstand Court. The elder Kudermetova had a better result for the family, with Veronika beating Tomova 7-5, 6-3.

