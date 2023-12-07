Hackett says Wilson was able to ‘re-center’ while being benched in the Jets’ past 2 games

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was benched by the New York Jets to try to spark the offense. Two games later, there’s still barely a flicker. So, Wilson is back as the starter again and he’ll be under center Sunday when the Jets take on the Houston Texans. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson was able to re-center himself and learn and continually grow” while he was benched. The Jets are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and have scored fewer than two touchdowns on offense in eight straight games. Wilson will try to get New York in the end zone Sunday.

