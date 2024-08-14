Hackett says having Saleh more involved in Jets’ offensive meetings has been ‘absolutely fantastic’

Robert Saleh loves defense. That’s no secret. It’s what ended up earning him respect throughout the NFL and helped him rise through the ranks before eventually landing with the New York Jets as a head coach. But Saleh has broadened his focus during the offseason and in training camp. After the Jets struggled mightily on offense last season, Saleh has been more actively involved in the offensive meetings. “I think it’s been absolutely fantastic,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said during a video call Wednesday.

