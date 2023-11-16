Hackett and the Jets’ offense are still trying to solve the issues causing their struggles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett has spent the past several weeks trying to solve the New York Jets’ biggest problem. The search for an answer continues. The Jets still can’t get into the end zone. Their touchdown drought spans 36 offensive possessions and 11 quarters and an overtime period. And it’s costing New York potential victories. New York enters its game Sunday against AFC East-rival Buffalo having scored just eight touchdowns on offense in nine games.

