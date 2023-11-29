Habib’s last-second layup off mad dash to the rim sends Portland State past Portland 75-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 18 points and his layup with two seconds left after splitting multiple defenders carried Portland State to a 75-74 win over Portland. Vukasin Masic made a running jumper in the lane off one foot with six seconds left to put the Pilots up 74-73. The Vikings declined a timeout and put the ball in Habib’s hand off the inbound and he drove the length of the floor to the rim for the winner. Tyler Robertson scored 28 points for Portland.

