Haason Reddick’s holdout from Jets camp reaches 2 weeks with no clear end in sight

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s no sign of Haason Reddick two weeks into training camp for the New York Jets. The star edge rusher’s holdout reached 14 days on Monday as he seeks a new contract after being acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason. Coach Robert Saleh said he still had no update on Reddick’s situation. The 29-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25. Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

