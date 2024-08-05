Haason Reddick’s holdout from Jets camp reaches 2 weeks with no clear end in sight

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick is not planning to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates as he seeks a new contract. Reddick was acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason and is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s no sign of Haason Reddick two weeks into training camp for the New York Jets. The star edge rusher’s holdout reached 14 days on Monday as he seeks a new contract after being acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason. Coach Robert Saleh said he still had no update on Reddick’s situation. The 29-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25. Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

