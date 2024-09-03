Haason Reddick remains a holdout from the Jets with their season opener in San Francisco looming

There’s still no sign of Haason Reddick for the New York Jets with the season opener less than a week away. The veteran edge rusher remains locked with the team in a contract holdout that reached its 43rd day on Tuesday. The Jets are preparing to face the 49ers in San Francisco next Monday night. Coach Robert Saleh said during a video call that there was no news to report on Reddick, who was fined more than $2 million for missing every training camp practice while he seeks a new deal. Saleh said at this point it would be a bonus “like finding change in the couch” to have Reddick with the team for the opener.

