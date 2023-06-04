Haas’ two doubles lift Texas A&M past Stanford, 8-5 at Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Haas hit a two-run double in the sixth to pull Texas A&M even, then hit another double with the bases loaded in the eighth to help the Aggies to an 8-5 win over top-seeded Stanford in the Stanford Regional. The Aggies await the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between the Cardinals and Cal State Fullerton and now are one win away from a berth in the super regionals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.