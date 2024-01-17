Haas to field a female teenager racer from Indiana in F1 Academy Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Haas F1 will field an American racer for the first time in team history — a woman in Formula One’s Academy Series. The team said Wednesday that 19-year-old Chloe Chambers will represent Haas while competing with Campos Racing. The native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, will be supported by Haas, the only American-owned F1 team, as the academy series format changes so that it races in companion with select F1 races this coming season. Chambers will have a Haas-designed car and firesuit and be fully integrated with the F1 team.

