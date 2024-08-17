Haas Factory completes 2025 roster with Creed and Mayer driving next year in Xfinity Series

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Haas Factory Team has completed its roster for next season. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer have signed multiyear contracts to drive for the team in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series in 2025. Haas Factory Team is an offshoot of Stewart-Haas Racing. The team announced last month that Cole Custer would return to NASCAR’s Cup Series next season as its driver. Custer lost his Cup ride at SHR after the 2022 season and has spent the last two years driving for its Xfinity program. Stewart-Haas Racing will close its organization at the end of this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.