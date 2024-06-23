Haas F1 team’s arbitration proceeding with former Russian sponsor Uralkali concludes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Formula One’s Haas team says that its arbitration proceeding in a Swiss court with former sponsor Uralkali has concluded. The American racing team terminated its deal with Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer maker, in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Haas says the Swiss arbitrators ruled that it can keep the portion of the sponsorship fee up until March 2022 and refund the portion corresponding to the period after the deal ended.

