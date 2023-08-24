Haas F1 team keeps drivers Magnussen and Hulkenberg for next year

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — The Haas Formula One team has retained veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for next year. Despite a disappointing campaign this year, Haas is giving Magnussen and Hulkenberg a second season together. The American-owned team is eighth in the constructors’ championship with 11 points. The season resumes this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix. Hulkenberg has the team’s best finish with seventh place at the Australian GP in April and also collected three points by finishing sixth in a sprint race at the Austrian GP in July. Magnussen has only two points from two 10th-place finishes.

