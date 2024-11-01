Haas driver Magnussen ill at Brazil GP and replaced by Bearman

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany, left, and teammate Kevin Magnussen of Denmark greet spectators during a parade before the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Moises Castillo]

SAO PAULO (AP) — Kevin Magnussen is unwell and unable to race for the Haas team in free practice or in the preceding sprint race for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Oliver Bearman will replace the 32-year-old Dane. Haas did not elaborate on Magnussen’s illness in a short statement it has provided. Haas says, “The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”

