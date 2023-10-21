Haarberg runs and passes for touchdowns, Nebraska’s defense shines in 17-9 win over Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg ran for a touchdown and threw for another, Nebraska sacked Brendan Sullivan eight times and the Cornhuskers beat Northwestern 17-9. The Huskers have won four of their last five games under first-year coach Matt Rhule and matched their 2022 total of four wins. Haarberg scored the go-ahead touchdown on a short run late just before halftime and put the Huskers up 17-6 with a long pass to Malachi Coleman early in the fourth quarter. Jake Olsen kicked three field goals for the Wildcats.

