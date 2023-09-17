Haarberg leads Huskers past N Illinois 35-11 in his first start for new coach Matt Rhule’s first win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first start and Nebraska beat Northern Illinois 35-11 for coach Matt Rhule’s first win with the Cornhuskers. The Huskers bounced back from losses at Minnesota and Colorado to win their home opener for the 36th time in 38 years. NIU lost its second straight since beating Boston College two weeks ago. NIU managed just 149 yards, half the total coming on its last possession. Haarberg took over for the injured and turnover-prone Jeff Sims and looked comfortable throughout. He passed for 158 yards and ran for 98.

