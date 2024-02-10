Haaland’s double leads Man City to 2-0 win over Everton and sixth straight victory in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored his first goals since returning to Manchester City’s team after injury to lead the champions to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. The Norway striker finally broke Everton’s obdurate resistance when he latched onto a loose ball in the area and smashed home a fierce right-foot shot in the 71st minute. He added a second in an 85th-minute counterattack by running onto substitute Kevin De Bruyne’s pass, shrugging off Jarrad Branthwaite and slotting home a low finish. It was Haaland’s third appearance since coming back after nearly two months out with a foot injury. The double made him the outright top scorer in the league with 16 goals.

