Haaland to return for Man City after nearly 2 months out with foot injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is available again after nearly two months out with a foot injury. The Norway striker will return to the squad for City’s Premier League game at home to Burnley on Wednesday. Guardiola didn’t say whether Haaland would start the match at Etihad Stadium. The 23-year-old Haaland’s last game was at Aston Villa on Dec. 6. Since then he has suffered with stress on the bone of his foot. Guardiola has managed the minutes of Kevin De Bruyne since the playmaker’s return from his own long-term injury. That was a hamstring problem which required surgery and a five-month absence.

