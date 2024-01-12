Haaland to miss 9th straight game with foot injury. Guardiola hopes striker will return end January

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday because of a foot injury and he is likely to be out until the end of January. The Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he’s still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals. Haaland hasn’t played since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Dec. 6. City manager Pep Guardiola says “Hopefully at the end of this month he’ll be ready.” Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for more minutes Saturday, possibly as a starter for the defending champions as they look to pull within two points of league leader Liverpool.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.