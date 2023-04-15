Haaland ties EPL scoring record as City beats Leicester 3-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland tied a Premier League scoring record as Manchester City increased the pressure on leader Arsenal with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Leicester. The prolific Norwegian struck twice at Etihad Stadium to draw level with Mohamed Salah on 32 goals as the competition’s record scorer in a 38-game season. Salah’s haul came in the 2017-18 campaign. Haaland’s double came after a superb early strike from John Stones and all but wrapped up a victory for City that trimmed the Gunners’ lead to three points. All of City’s goals were scored in the opening 25 minutes. Former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back and later hit a post.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.