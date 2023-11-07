Haaland scores two as Man City beats Young Boys 3-0 and reaches Champions League knockout rounds

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City became the first team to advance to this season’s Champions League knockout stages by beating Young Boys 3-0 at Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland scored two goals as the defending champions extended their perfect record after four games in Group G. City also extended its unbeaten home run in European soccer’s elite club tournament to 28 games. Haaland scored a 23rd minute penalty to put City ahead and Phil Foden made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Haaland then fired into the top corner from the edge of the area six minutes after the break but was denied a hat trick when he was substituted in the 61st.

