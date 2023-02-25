Haaland scores record goal in City’s easy win at Bournemouth

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Erling Haaland after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Cliff]

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a record 27th goal in the English Premier League to help Manchester City see off Bournemouth 4-1 and stay on the shoulder of Arsenal in the title race. No City player has scored that many goals in a single Premier League. Sergio Aguero’s 26 in 2014-15 was the previous best for the club. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden added more for City and an own-goal by Chris Mepham wrapped up the visitors’ scoring on an easy night on the south coast. It is six matches without a clean sheet for Pep Guardiola’s team, however, after Jefferson Lerma’s 83rd-minute strike. City remains two points behind Arsenal.

