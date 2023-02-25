Haaland scores record goal in City’s easy win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a record 27th goal in the English Premier League to help Manchester City see off Bournemouth 4-1 and stay on the shoulder of Arsenal in the title race. No City player has scored that many goals in a single Premier League. Sergio Aguero’s 26 in 2014-15 was the previous best for the club. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden added more for City and an own-goal by Chris Mepham wrapped up the visitors’ scoring on an easy night on the south coast. It is six matches without a clean sheet for Pep Guardiola’s team, however, after Jefferson Lerma’s 83rd-minute strike. City remains two points behind Arsenal.

