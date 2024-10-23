Haaland scores outrageous goal for Man City in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored an outrageous volleyed back-heeled goal in Manchester City’s Champions League match against Sparta Prague. The Norway striker acrobatically converted from close rage after leaping in the air and flicking past Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl at the Etihad Stadium. It was Haaland’s 12th goal in as many games this season and put City 2-0 ahead in the match. Haaland is nominated for the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world, when he will challenge Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and City teammate Rodri for the prestigious honor.

